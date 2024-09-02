Syracuse defeated Ohio, 38-22, in its season opener on Saturday, and we break it all down on the latest Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

There were good and bad things to take out of the win. On the good side, starting quarterback Kyle McCord impressed, finishing with a career-high 354 yards and four touchdowns after an initial shaky start where he nearly threw an interception on his first pass as an SU quarterback.

On the other side of the ball, the Orange defense struggled to stop the run, as the Bobcats gashed the Orange for 255 yards and two scores on the ground. To make matters worse, star linebacker Marlowe Wax left the game with an apparent leg injury, and returned to the sideline on crutches. His status will have a huge impact on SU's season.

We discuss all of those storylines plus more in our podcast.