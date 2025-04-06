Portal Analysis: Syracuse hoops get another commit, landing Ibrahim Souare

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Ibrahim Souare (30) defends Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2). (Photo by © Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Syracuse kept going in the transfer portal, landing their fourth overall commitment and second from conference mate Georgia Tech. This time, the Orange landed 6’9” forward Ibrahim Souare, who went from the end of the Yellow Jackets’ rotation to the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman this past season. How does Souare fit in with the new-look Syracuse roster? Souare is a much smaller piece of SU’s puzzle than his high school and collegiate teammate, Nait George, who the Orange landed on Friday. In fact, his connection with George likely greased this move, as Souare is not a high priority player at this point in his career and Syracuse needs back of the roster depth. An offensively limited player, Souare is a depth piece who will likely spend most of the season watching from the bench. While he earned a starting spot this season with Georgia Tech, Souare totaled 84 points on the season, averaging 3.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game as a starter.

Souare made 37 field goals on the season, of which 36 were classified as close 2’s at T-Rank and 19 were dunks. Add on his 10-for-32 performance at the line and it is clear he has a significant way to go on the offensive end of the floor. Teams already know that Souare’s foul shooting is a liability, as he logged the highest free throw rate on the Yellow Jackets last season. He also committed fouls at an elevated rate last season, but his fouls per minute decreased sharply after he was inserted into the starting lineup. Souare is an okay rebounder for his size, turning in rebounding rates on both ends of the floor that are comparable to what Jyare Davis did this past season for SU. He was also modestly successful as a shotblocker this past season. One positive is that, while he has limited experience, most of that game action came in ACC play last season (445 of 511 minutes) and Souare had a couple quality performances. He logged nine points and 12 rebounds against Clemson and eight points and 11 rebounds versus Wake Forest, so he is capable of producing on the stat sheet at times. Souare also has three seasons of eligibility left, so he may be around for multiple seasons as a depth option. It remains to be seen if he can develop beyond the back of the rotation, which is probably a bigger role than he will command next season.