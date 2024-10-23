Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Syracuse faces its stiffest test of the season when it heads down to Pittsburgh to take on the No. 19 Panthers. Pitt is perhaps the biggest surprise of the ACC, jumping out to a 6-0 start, its best start since the 1982 season.

We scout the Panthers on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Pitt went 3-9 last season, and the turnaround has largely been attributed to a suddenly explosive offense. Pitt comes in averaging 40.8 points per game, its highest average since capturing the 2021 ACC championship.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein ranks sixth nationally in total yards and (327.7 avg.) and 15th in touchdown passes (15), while running back Desmond Reid comes in first in the ACC with an average of 182.6 all-purpose yards per game.

Syracuse will try to win at Pitt for the first time since the 2001 season. SU won the matchup last year, 28-13, at Yankee Stadium, but has dropped 18 of the last 22 games in the series.