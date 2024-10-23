Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

in other news
2025 WR Brody Deiter 'loves' Syracuse offer
2025 WR Brody Deiter received a PWO offer from Syracuse last week.
2027 lineman Angel Mil says Syracuse 'feels like family'
2027 ATH Angel Mil discusses his Syracuse recruitment.
5 takeaways from Syracuse basketball's 2024 Media Day
Syracuse men's basketball held their media day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center on Friday.
2028 EDGE/OLB Jackson Vaughn discusses 'special' Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Jackson Vaughn discusses his Syracuse offer.
ORANGE WATCH: Syracuse football in the hunt for a revived Lambert Trophy
Syracuse is among 13 FBS football programs eligible to be named the top team in its native geographic region.
in other news
2025 WR Brody Deiter 'loves' Syracuse offer
2025 WR Brody Deiter received a PWO offer from Syracuse last week.
2027 lineman Angel Mil says Syracuse 'feels like family'
2027 ATH Angel Mil discusses his Syracuse recruitment.
5 takeaways from Syracuse basketball's 2024 Media Day
Syracuse men's basketball held their media day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center on Friday.
Syracuse faces its stiffest test of the season when it heads down to Pittsburgh to take on the No. 19 Panthers. Pitt is perhaps the biggest surprise of the ACC, jumping out to a 6-0 start, its best start since the 1982 season.
We scout the Panthers on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav. Pitt went 3-9 last season, and the turnaround has largely been attributed to a suddenly explosive offense. Pitt comes in averaging 40.8 points per game, its highest average since capturing the 2021 ACC championship.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein ranks sixth nationally in total yards and (327.7 avg.) and 15th in touchdown passes (15), while running back Desmond Reid comes in first in the ACC with an average of 182.6 all-purpose yards per game.
Syracuse will try to win at Pitt for the first time since the 2001 season. SU won the matchup last year, 28-13, at Yankee Stadium, but has dropped 18 of the last 22 games in the series.
You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S