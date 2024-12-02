Podcast: Syracuse upsets No. 6 Miami

Kyle McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and Syracuse rallied from down 21-0 to defeat No. 6 Miami, 42-38, in the regular season finale. The win boosted the Orange to 9-3 on the season and 5-3 in ACC play. We discussed it all on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

For the first time this season, Syracuse moved into the top 25 in both polls. They are now ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll, and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

We talk about the implications of that on the program in the short term in recruiting, and also the long term as head coach Fran Brown continues to try to remake the Orange into the powerhouse it was in the 90s.

We also look forward to the postseason and give our predictions for what bowl Syracuse ends up in. While Syracuse has played in several lower tiered bowls in the past two years, the Orange now have an opportunity for an upper echelon game.