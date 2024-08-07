Former Syracuse defensive back and current WIVB-TV's Carl Jones has liked what he's seen in the offseason from new head coach Fran Brown. From modernizing recruiting to retaining SU's best talent, Jones believes that Brown is absolutely the right man for the job.

We spoke with Jones on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, and Jones (who played at SU from 2016-19) believes all of the ingredients are there for a banner year at SU.

"I’m going to go nine wins. There’s no gauntlet that comes in October. That stretch this year is NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech. I think those games are winnable. There is no Florida State and Clemson. 9-3 sounds about right, and that’s a good record considering it’s the first year of Fran Brown.”

Jones also discusses his first face-to-face meeting with Brown, his new job in Buffalo, and what he thinks of SU's revamped secondary.

We also cover Dwight Freeney being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, two decommitments in the 2026 class and what SU's former head football coaches are up to this upcoming season.