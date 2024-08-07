PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Podcast: Syracuse will win 9 games, former DB Carl Jones says

Former Syracuse defensive back and current WIVB-TV's Carl Jones has liked what he's seen in the offseason from new head coach Fran Brown. From modernizing recruiting to retaining SU's best talent, Jones believes that Brown is absolutely the right man for the job.

We spoke with Jones on this week's The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav, and Jones (who played at SU from 2016-19) believes all of the ingredients are there for a banner year at SU.

"I’m going to go nine wins. There’s no gauntlet that comes in October. That stretch this year is NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech. I think those games are winnable. There is no Florida State and Clemson. 9-3 sounds about right, and that’s a good record considering it’s the first year of Fran Brown.”

Jones also discusses his first face-to-face meeting with Brown, his new job in Buffalo, and what he thinks of SU's revamped secondary.

We also cover Dwight Freeney being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, two decommitments in the 2026 class and what SU's former head football coaches are up to this upcoming season.

You can listen to our whole conversation by following “The Juice on the Cuse Podcast,” a Syracuse Orange podcast presented by Rivals.com, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, or wherever you get your podcasts.

