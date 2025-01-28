Podcast: What it's like working for Fran Brown

In every metric, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown's first season as head coach was a smashing success. The Orange finished 10-3 for just the third time since 2001, finished No. 20 in the country, and defeated Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

That success starts at the top and permeates through the entire staff, said former Syracuse recruiting staffer Max Dorsey on today's Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Rivals and Bleav.

Dorsey spent the past four seasons as a recruiting intern before moving on to work at the College Football Network. He recalled a story of one of his early interactions with Brown.

“The second week of the second semester, he had asked the scouting department to pull together all the interns just so that he could talk to us. I think that speaks to how Coach Fran likes to run a program top to bottom. He took the time out of his day to sit all the interns down, and basically just tell us that we matter to the program, that he knows we're doing important work.”

Dorsey also discusses his thoughts on Kyle McCord's NFL Draft status, his experiences in helping SU land the best recruiting classes since Rivals started tracking and ranking athletes, and what life is like after working for the SU football program.

Afterward, we discuss a rough 0-2 week for the Orange basketball team, a big recruiting weekend for the football team resulting in two 2026 commitments from Florida, and the release of the 2025 football schedule.