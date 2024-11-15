Rapid Reaction: Kiyan Anthony commits to Syracuse

Long Island Lutheran standout Kiyan Anthony announced on Carmelo Anthony's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, released late Friday afternoon, that he's committed to Syracuse following in the steps of his father to play collegiately in the Dome. SU was Kiyan's expected choice over the other finalist Southern California.

There was certainly no surprise with Kiyan's college choice as the 'Cuse legacy has been on the Orange radar since beginning high school, and it's another check mark for Red Autry and his staff building out next year's roster. The coaches have assembled a solid 2025 class, which before Anthony's decision was ranked 28th by Rivals (7th in the ACC).

Anthony himself has had a meteoric rise up all of the recruiting rankings over the last 18 months with his performances against elite national competition, and brings his athleticism and deadeye shooting game to a program in need of consistent outside (three point) shooting.

Even if Anthony had made the understandable decision to forge his own path on and off the court by leaving his native New York for sunny Los Angeles to play for USC's Eric Musselman and the Trojans, it would have been a cultural blow to Autry and the program not to have secured the legacy of Syracuse's greatest one season player.

Instead, Autry is continuing to build the program to his style and specifications, and the 2025 class is now four-deep with Anthony joining elite (top-15) 6-8 power forward Sadiq White, Australian 6-6 combo guard Luke Fennell, and 6-5 small forward Aaron Womack who all signed their letters of intent this week.

It also ensures another turnover of next year's Orange roster which currently has five players in their last season of eligibility.