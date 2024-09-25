So on the same day practice got underway for the 'Cuse, and after the conference turned a routine schedule unveiling into TV programming on its in-house network, we can now fill in the order of the remaining conference portion of the Orange's overall slate of 31 regular season games.

The ACC (finally) released the men's basketball schedules for each of the 18 teams on Tuesday evening, a day after announcing the December opening weekend slate of league games.

With a year under their belt to tinker with the nuances of early-season, non-ACC scheduling, Adrian Autry and his staff (primarily director of operations Peter Corasaniti) have come up with a perfectly tiered competitive approach - seven home games, three games on the same "neutral" court in New York City, and out of their scheduling control results in the two true early road games.

The season opener against Le Moyne (Nov. 4) followed by meetings with Colgate (Nov. 12) and Youngstown State (Nov. 16) in the season's first two weeks, provides a great tune-up before SU faces Texas (Nov. 21) in Brooklyn to open the Legends Classic, with Saint Joseph's or Texas Tech to follow a day later.

The second portion of the early season stretch gets interesting with Cornell (Nov. 27) followed by the first true road game at Tennessee (Dec. 3).

Then, as usual due to the NYPHSAA football playoff games in the Dome, the 'Cuse opens ACC play (Dec. 7) on the road, this year at Notre Dame for the second time in three seasons.

Games against Albany (Dec. 10) and the faded Georgetown rivalry (Dec. 14) get the Orange ready for its next marquee matchup against Maryland (Dec. 21) in the Gotham Classic also in Brooklyn. A meeting with Bucknell (Dec. 28) closes non-conference play.

(By-the-way, Barclays Center is a decent enough arena, but hard to get to in Brooklyn for many, especially compared to Madison Square Garden. SU needs a game back in the Garden in 2025-26, last playing there in 2021 against Villanova.)

It's bad enough that the ACC failed to schedule SU to play any of the four North Carolina teams on the road this season, then they put the Duke home game on a Wednesday night (Feb. 5), although the Carolina game is a Saturday night affair (Feb. 15), but one of just two Saturday night home games.

The Orange's first ACC west coast road trip will be played out over a four day stretch in the Bay Area, first against Stanford (Jan. 29) then Cal (Feb. 1). The Cal game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET, thankfully for east coasters it's a Saturday night. SU goes to SMU (Mar. 4) to close out a tough end of the regular season which concludes against Virginia (Mar. 8).

In the end, Syracuse will (most likely) end up playing at least one game in North Carolina. The ACC Tournament is in Charlotte March 11-15, the start of a five year run of the event being held within the Tar Heel State. Only 15 of the 18 league schools will participate in the tournament.