ReCUSEable

Round of 32: 3.Syracuse (25-5) vs. 6.Oklahoma State(22-9)

March 23, 2003

Boston, MA Fleet Center

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crgPvEQXnUk&t=29s



Inspired by Bill Simmons ‘ReWATCHables” series which features classic NBA games, broken down with insight from now and then. My friend, Greg Crandell said the Syracuse vs Oklahoma State 2003 Round of 32 game was “Ghosted” on youtube, no where to be found. My college roomate and former SU team manager 03-06, Jim Powers, uploaded the game from his archive, and below are my notes and takeaways.



Everyone remembers the magical Syracuse 2003 run to a National Championship in New Orleans. Those memorable Final Four games versus Texas and Kansas were high-scoring affairs in the 80’s and 90s. However, the run to New Orleans almost never happened. Seventeen years ago Eddie Sutton’s OSU Cowboys stormed out to a 25-8 lead on the 03 Syracuse team, and almost knocked out the eventual National Champions in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Oklahoma State was known for their ball pressure defensive dominance. Melvin Sanders was dubbed as the best wing defender in the Big12. OSU also had future NBA standout Tony Allen as well, along with a lot of size down low with Andre Williams and Ivan McFarland. Syracuse looked unprepared, sluggish and frustrated early. OSU continually beat Syracuse in transition and point guard, Victor WIlliams was controlling the tempo of the game. The standout freshmen tandem of Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara were a combined 0-12 in the first half with only two points. Carmelo Anthony was noticeably frustrated from OSU’s doubling the post, which made it challenging for Melo and Warrick to backdown their defender. Melo picked up his third foul with four minutes to go in the first half, with his shirt untucked, and headband off, he looked dazed and confused. Boeheim benched starters Craig Foth and Kueth Duany for the entire second half, and it was Syracuse’s bench that ignited the comeback.



Syracuse full-court pressed the Cowboys from the 10-minute mark in the first half for the rest of the game, with a 1-2-1-1 diamond trap with Hakim Warrick’s length up top and Jeremy McNeil protecting the rim who had some ferocious blocked shots that changed the momentum of the game. Billy Edelin led the Orange with 20 points off of dribble penetration in the lane, consistently getting by or over-powering his defender. Josh Pace added six points and was all over the floor defensively on the press and in the zone.



McNeil’s defensive blocks and some tip in dunks were the turning points of the game. This spark eventually ignited Melo on the offensive end with a quick 7-point run that included a nasty jab step turn around on the baseline, a drive and finish in the lane, and his famous jab step three pointer.