ReCUSEable: The game that nearly ended 2003
Round of 32: 3.Syracuse (25-5) vs. 6.Oklahoma State(22-9)
March 23, 2003
Boston, MA Fleet Center
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crgPvEQXnUk&t=29s
Inspired by Bill Simmons ‘ReWATCHables” series which features classic NBA games, broken down with insight from now and then. My friend, Greg Crandell said the Syracuse vs Oklahoma State 2003 Round of 32 game was “Ghosted” on youtube, no where to be found. My college roomate and former SU team manager 03-06, Jim Powers, uploaded the game from his archive, and below are my notes and takeaways.
Everyone remembers the magical Syracuse 2003 run to a National Championship in New Orleans. Those memorable Final Four games versus Texas and Kansas were high-scoring affairs in the 80’s and 90s. However, the run to New Orleans almost never happened. Seventeen years ago Eddie Sutton’s OSU Cowboys stormed out to a 25-8 lead on the 03 Syracuse team, and almost knocked out the eventual National Champions in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Oklahoma State was known for their ball pressure defensive dominance. Melvin Sanders was dubbed as the best wing defender in the Big12. OSU also had future NBA standout Tony Allen as well, along with a lot of size down low with Andre Williams and Ivan McFarland. Syracuse looked unprepared, sluggish and frustrated early. OSU continually beat Syracuse in transition and point guard, Victor WIlliams was controlling the tempo of the game. The standout freshmen tandem of Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara were a combined 0-12 in the first half with only two points. Carmelo Anthony was noticeably frustrated from OSU’s doubling the post, which made it challenging for Melo and Warrick to backdown their defender. Melo picked up his third foul with four minutes to go in the first half, with his shirt untucked, and headband off, he looked dazed and confused. Boeheim benched starters Craig Foth and Kueth Duany for the entire second half, and it was Syracuse’s bench that ignited the comeback.
Syracuse full-court pressed the Cowboys from the 10-minute mark in the first half for the rest of the game, with a 1-2-1-1 diamond trap with Hakim Warrick’s length up top and Jeremy McNeil protecting the rim who had some ferocious blocked shots that changed the momentum of the game. Billy Edelin led the Orange with 20 points off of dribble penetration in the lane, consistently getting by or over-powering his defender. Josh Pace added six points and was all over the floor defensively on the press and in the zone.
McNeil’s defensive blocks and some tip in dunks were the turning points of the game. This spark eventually ignited Melo on the offensive end with a quick 7-point run that included a nasty jab step turn around on the baseline, a drive and finish in the lane, and his famous jab step three pointer.
“Dion Waiters HEATCHECK” BIG shot of the game
GMac was the one who sealed the game by burying three HUGE 3pointers. The first one was the iconic 3pointer off a triple staggered screen on the baseline with blood running down his face. Gerry also hit two daggers under four minutes to go off Boeheim’s traditional “4 Corners” offense at the end of the shot clock off Edelin drives, and Gerry coming off a screen, catching and shooting all in one motion… “ONIONS” cried Bill Rafftery
What Aged the Best (What player/coach or play/style would work the best in todays’ game)
The 2-3 zone gave OSU problems! The length and athleticism of Hakim Warrick and Carmelo Anthony on the wings, made outside shooting challenging for the Cowboys who shot a miserable 3-19 from outside. Pressing for 30 out of 40 minutes, the Cowboys turned the ball over relentlessly even when they were up early for a combined 22 turnovers.
Carmelo Anthony, although one of his worst games, early in the game he pops off the screen with his athleticism, strength rebounding the ball, and quickness reading the high/low and getting easy steals.
What Aged the Worst (What player/coach or play/style would be lost in basketball in 2020)
Syracuse Motion Offense, while it seemed to generate good movement, the spacing in 2003 in the game of basketball was way different compared to today’s 3point boom in 2020. Syracuse players were running into each other at times, because Melo and Warrick were trying to muscle to the post while OSU was attempting to double team.
Quote of the Broadcast: Bill Raftery and Vern Lundquist on the call:
“Boeheim said they could not win this game unless they were able to play some man to man effectively” - Vern Linquist
Syracuse to the Sweet 16 in Albany
The 2003 Syracuse Basketball team had over 10 comeback victories through the season, but none more than this 17-point sluggish start in the Round of 32 vs Oklahoma State. Boeheim’s willingness to go eight deep into his bench and even NOT PLAY two starters in the second half, sent a clear message to his team. McNeil’s blocks, Edelin/Pace dribble penetration eventually opened up lanes for Melo and GMac to get going. The long-lost tape is now public and I hope you enjoyed our first Re-CUSEable which will forever be symbolized by the visual of blood running down the face of Gerry McNamara as he sunk the Cowboy’s fate, and helped deliver in another chapter of the 2003 National Championship season!
Syracuse 68 Oklahoma State 56
Boxscore - https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb/boxscores/2003-03-23-oklahoma-state.html