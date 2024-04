Syracuse will hire Mount St. Mary's head coach Dan Engelstad as an assistant coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

He will replace outgoing associate head coach Gerry McNamara, who accepted a head coaching position at Siena last week.

Engelstad holds a 163-124 record over stints at Mount St. Mary's and Southern Vermont. He led Mount St. Mary's to the NCAA Tournament in the 2020-21 season and Southern Vermont (Div. III) to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2018.