2Tenths held their annual camp this past Sunday for the top 150 players from Western Pennsylvania, with some additional talent coming in from surrounding states. Top recruits came to Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, PA to compete and learn from Aaron Donald, and other great coaches based on their position. Here are some standouts from the event, including some with Syracuse offers and interests.

Standouts with Syracuse interest/offers

Gorman lined up on the right side of the defensive line for most of the day and made edge rushing look easy. Gorman’s progression is off the charts and his ability to explode off the line shined all day. Syracuse getting him in for a visit this past spring may prove to be beneficial. Gorman told me right now he is currently looking at Troy the most, but I would imagine Power 4 offers are on the horizon if his film this season shows what he displayed today. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH WILLIAM GORMAN

Syracuse fans may be excited for James Heard this season, but his brother Ausar—who holds an SU offer—was the standout today. Heard played with the linebacker groups, and the standout from New Jersey made his presence felt in Western Pennsylvania. Ausar is an athlete, and his combination of power and speed was on display all day. Whatever program is lucky enough to get a commit from Ausar will be incredibly happy. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AUSAR HEARD

Despite hearing about Chrys Black all spring, today was the first time I was able to see him on the field. Black was not disappointing and brought extreme clarity to why Syracuse offered him when he was only an eighth grader. Black was all over the field and had an athletic interception in the final 7v7s of the day. Black will be an interesting prospect to monitor as he is only entering his freshman year but will be a player to watch. Despite his age, Black was able to bring home MVP for the safety group. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHRYS BLACK JR.

There is a ton of talent in the class of 2027 in Pittsburgh, and Taylor is right at the top. Already holding a Syracuse offer, Taylor dominated at the WR position all day. Speed, route-running, loose hips, Taylor has it all and will only get better over the next three years. Taylor will be an exciting prospect to monitor as he heads into his sophomore year. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KHALIL TAYLOR

OTHER STANDOUTS FROM 2TENTHS

You would think you were having breakfast at Pamela’s (a local favorite) with the pancakes Allen was dishing out all day. His peers kept lining up against him, and Allen kept putting them in the turf. Allen has a big frame and is another stud to come out of local powerhouse Alliquippa.

Hatton, at 6’3" and 235 pounds is hard to miss when he takes the field. But then his ability to play makes him a must watch. Hatton looked fundamentally sound in tight end drills, then took the field for 7v7s and looked great lining up all over the field. Hatton already has the attention of several D1 teams, and two offers to go with that, but Hatton’s impressive frame and ability to play the tight end position should push him into P5 territory. Hatton won MVP for the tight ends group and is another under the radar player who should see his recruitment pick up when team’s view his tape after the season.

Another standout on the defensive line, Starks lined up on the inside and the outside and made some of his fellow peers look silly. Violent hands and powerful strength are the key to Starks’ game and few people had a solution for what he brought to the table. Starks was feeling the love from Aaron Donald all day and winning co-MVP (with Gorman) showed how much of a standout he was.