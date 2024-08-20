Running Backs — 2024 Syracuse Football preview
LeQuint Allen joined Kyle McCord on the Maxwell Award watch list for this season and also was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is the award given to the best collegiate running back. These honors make sense, as he ran for 1,064 yards last season and scored nine rushing touchdowns. Allen also tacked on a tenth score as a receiver, hauling one of his 38 receptions into the end zone. The junior rolled up at least 90 yards from scrimmage nine times last season, including logging seven 100-yard rushing games, and SU went 5-4 in those contests.
Allen was used sparingly in the spring game, gaining 72 yards and two scores on just six carries. That light usage comes from his status as arguably the best player on the team, as Allen is a complete running back and should be the defensive focus of just about every Syracuse opponent.
Also earning a significant role in the spring game was Yasin Willis, a freshman from Newark, New Jersey who had originally committed to Pittsburgh. Willis was rated a four-star prospect and the top recruit in the state by Rivals and showed why in that exhibition with less than a semester on campus.
Willis was the second running back to see action in the spring game and spent the outing mixing in with the starters, then playing for the second-string after the first team was granted the second half off. The freshman was a bowling ball, cited by Fran Brown as part of a “thunder and lightning” tandem with Allen after turning a dozen touches into over 100 yards from scrimmage and a score.
Will Nixon, son of new offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, transferred into the program this spring after spending two seasons at Nebraska and two more at Washington. Nixon was a reserve with the Huskies, compiling 54 carries and 21 receptions over 26 games. His most productive outing last season was 48 yards on a half-dozen rushes against Boise State.
The Orange also added a pair of three-star backs as part of their 2024 recruiting class. Jaden Harris, who ran for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his scholastic career, comes to SU as a top-ten ranked player in the state of Indiana. Malachi James, who also played wide receiver and defensive back in high school, set a New Jersey state record in the 100-meter dash as a senior and brings that blazing speed to the SU program.
LEADING RETURNING RUSHER: LeQuint Allen – 1,064 yards on 245 carries and nine touchdowns
----
