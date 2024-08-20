LeQuint Allen joined Kyle McCord on the Maxwell Award watch list for this season and also was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is the award given to the best collegiate running back. These honors make sense, as he ran for 1,064 yards last season and scored nine rushing touchdowns. Allen also tacked on a tenth score as a receiver, hauling one of his 38 receptions into the end zone. The junior rolled up at least 90 yards from scrimmage nine times last season, including logging seven 100-yard rushing games, and SU went 5-4 in those contests.

Allen was used sparingly in the spring game, gaining 72 yards and two scores on just six carries. That light usage comes from his status as arguably the best player on the team, as Allen is a complete running back and should be the defensive focus of just about every Syracuse opponent.

Also earning a significant role in the spring game was Yasin Willis, a freshman from Newark, New Jersey who had originally committed to Pittsburgh. Willis was rated a four-star prospect and the top recruit in the state by Rivals and showed why in that exhibition with less than a semester on campus.