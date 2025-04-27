Syracuse 2025 NFL Draft analysis: Oronde Gadsden II

Oronde Gadsden II (Photo by Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Syracuse had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. We are breaking down all four picks. This is our analysis of Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II.

Advertisement

Oronde Gadsden II: Los Angeles Chargers. Fifth Round — 165th Pick.

Oronde Gadsden II brings a dynamic receiving presence to the Chargers' tight end room. Transitioning from wide receiver to tight end during his college career, Gadsden showcased his adaptability and skill, culminating in a record-setting season with 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. His ability to run precise routes and make contested catches adds a valuable dimension to the Chargers' offense, particularly in the intermediate passing game. While he may need to develop his blocking skills to become a more complete tight end, his receiving prowess positions him as a potential mismatch against linebackers and safeties. In an offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert, Gadsden's versatility and athleticism could be leveraged to exploit defensive coverages and enhance the team's aerial attack.

Gadsden joins a revamped Chargers tight end group that includes Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly. His background as a wide receiver enhances his route-running and pass-catching abilities, making him a potential asset in the passing game. However, his transition to the NFL will require development in blocking techniques to become a well-rounded tight end. Given the Chargers' need for a vertical threat at the position, Gadsden has an opportunity to carve out a niche role, especially in passing situations. His progress in adapting to the physical demands of the position will determine his ascent on the depth chart.