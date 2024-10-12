Strong performance by McCord helps Syracuse hang on against NC State

Once again, Syracuse put a game on the shoulders of Kyle McCord and the senior quarterback responded by directing an efficient attack that produced a 24-17 road win over North Carolina State. McCord completed 31-of-42 passes for 346 yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading the Orange (5-1, 2-1 ACC) to victory.

The SU defense had a productive night, forcing a season-best three turnovers by the Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3), including notching their first two fumble recoveries of the season. Each of those turnovers was converted into a touchdown by the Syracuse offense, accounting for 21 of the team’s 24 points.

The Orange ground out a 16-play opening drive that ate up almost seven minutes, but bogged down and settled for a 32-yard field goal from Jayden Oh and a 3-0 lead. The Wolfpack had a chance to answer on their opening possession, but missed their attempt at three.

Things became interesting for SU on fourth down after that. Their second drive ended by turning it over on downs after failing to convert a 4th-and-5 at the Wolfpack 19. After the Syracuse defense forced a quick punt to get the ball back, Oh ended the drive by pushing a 43-yard field goal attempt from the center of the field outside the left upright, keeping the score 3-0 midway through the second quarter.

Derek McDonald ended the next N.C. State drive by forcing a fumble that Justin Barron pounced on at the Orange 17. This time, the SU offense made it pay off when Umari Hatcher made a terrific adjustment on an underthrown pass in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown. Oh’s kick made it a 10-0 game with 2:33 left in the first half.

That proved to be more than enough time for the hosts, who took advantage of a penalty on a short field goal to take three points off the scoreboard to eventually replace them with a seven with a touchdown pass. Syracuse held that 10-7 lead to intermission.