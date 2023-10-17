The past month was a busy time for some Syracuse basketball recruits. The annual USA Basketball Junior Mini camps took place over the first weekend of October, and several key Syracuse recruits attended.

Unsurprisingly, Kiyan Anthony was one of the most highly anticipated and esteemed players at the camp. He came out of the event as one of the most established scorers in the class, and his great offensive prowess really left a great impression on the USA staff. "Everybody does think I’m going to Syracuse," Anthony said of his recruitment. "It’s definitely an option. But I'm keeping my options open.” The 6’4” guard is currently ranked 39th on Rivals. This past weekend, he visited Florida State and will be on his official visit to Syracuse from Oct. 20-22. WATCH YAHOO! SPORTS' ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITH KIYAN ANTHONY

2026 forward Maximo Adams' ranking is rising yet again. Despite not attending the USA Basketball Minicamp, he's now rated 20th in the class and a four-star prospect according to Rivals. The 6-foot-6 wing was able to do so at the San Gabriel Fall Shootout by using his impressive size to overwhelm defenders. He also showed his true three-level scoring ability by blowing by defenders and creating space around the perimeter. Adams is about to start his sophomore season at Junipero Serra.

Another USA Basketball minicamp attendee, Niko Bundalo, is a 6-foot-11 forward out of Ohio. He has improved his shooting over the summer, and is currently ranked 33rd in the Rivals 2025 chart. Following camp, Bundalo received an offer from Missouri, and has also recently taken an official visit to Michigan State. Last week, he unofficially visited Notre Dame. Bundalo is ready to start the season at his new school, as over the summer he transferred to Western Reserve Academy (OH). READ RIVALS.COM'S INTERVIEW WITH NIKO BUNDALO

Four-star recruit Tyler Jackson did not receive an invite to the USA Minicamp, but he was able to add to his basketball stock in the past month. Jackson, a member of Overtime Elite (OTE) of Atlanta, attended the OTE Fall combine, and the 6-foot-2 guard was able to earn recognition as the combines’ top underclassmen performer. He stood out as being one of the top playmakers at the combine. Jackson has an innate ability to find open spaces and thread the needle to dot open teammates, whether they are on the perimeter or in the paint. The most impressive part of his game is his ball handle. Jackson can lull defenders to sleep with his crossover and hesitation combos, allowing him to easily blow by to the rim. He is currently ranked 16th on Rivals, and just recently received an offer from Indiana. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S INTERVIEW WITH TYLER JACKSON

Another member of the class of 2025, Jerry Easter II, also attended the USA Minicamp. At camp, he showed off his dominant all-around ability. Easter dominated as a pure scorer, as he was able to nail pull-up 3s and finish through contact. In the past month, Easter took and unofficial visit to Michigan State and an official visit to Georgia Tech. The guard has moved up to 22nd on Rivals and has well over a dozen offers, including Alabama, Syracuse, Oregon, and Baylor. READ RIVALS.COM'S INTERVIEW WITH JERRY EASTER II