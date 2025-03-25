Syracuse basketball stars JJ Starling, Donnie Freeman announce returns

Syracuse basketball found some continuity on Tuesday, with JJ Starling and Donnie Freeman announcing they will return for the 2025-26 season on social media.
Starling was Syracuse's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, while Freeman was second on the team with 13.4 points per game.
The news follows several departures via he portal including Chris Bell, Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Elijah Moore.
Syracuse finished their 2024-25 campaign 14-19, and 14th in the ACC. They were eliminated in the second round of the ACC Tournament by SMU.
