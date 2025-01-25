Syracuse can not finish comeback in 77-73 loss to Pittsburgh

Syracuse gave up an 8-0 run to Pittsburgh before the midpoint of the second half, granting the guests a lead they would never give back, and lost at the JMA Wireless Dome, 77-73. The Orange (9-11, 3-6 ACC) had knotted the game at 45 a side just over seven minutes after halftime, but permitted the Panthers (13-6, 4-4) to score on their next four possessions.

Jaland Lowe scored three of those baskets for Pitt, all in the paint, as part of his 17-point explosion in the second half. Lowe finished with 22 points to pace the guests, leading five double figure scorers as the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak in conference play.

Pittsburgh shot 58.1 percent from the field in the second half, including getting nine field goals on 13 attempts inside the restricted area. SU shot just 40.3 percent for the game and only 37.8 percent in the second half, offsetting a 48-30 rebounding advantage. Eddie Lampkin was responsible for a lot of that board work, as he grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds, including eight of Syracuse’s 20 offensive boards.

The Orange got out to their hottest offensive start of the season, answering Pitt’s opening basket by hitting their first five shots, including connecting three times from 3-point range, to jump out to a 13-4 lead less than three-and-a-half minutes after the opening tip. The Panthers responded with a 13-3 run shortly afterward to go back on top at 19-18 with 11 minutes left in the opening half.

SU’s bench responded with ten of the next 14 points in the game, as Petar Majstorovic (five), Chris Bell (three), and Jaquan Carlos (two) put the hosts back in front, 28-23. Both offenses went into hiding for most of the rest of the half, and Syracuse held a 33-32 edge at intermission.

The Orange answered a Pittsburgh score with a Lucas Taylor lay-up and a J.J. Starling 3-pointer to grab a quick four-point advantage, but promptly gave up seven straight to the visitors to fall into a 41-38 hole just over three minutes out of the break. SU fought back to knot the score, but the Panthers ran off eight straight for a 53-45 lead.