Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has decided to enter the transfer portal according to a report from Syracuse.com's Donna Ditota.

Edwards had been hoping to work out an NIL deal with Syracuse, but the situation was complicated by his immigration status in the United States, according to the report. Edwards is in the US using an F-1 student visa, which doesn't allow him to receive NIL money, and an international deal couldn't be closed in time, the report also states.

Edwards averaged 14.5 ppg and 10.3 rpg in his fourth season with the Orange. He has one year of eligibility because of the extra year granted to student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2019-2020 season.