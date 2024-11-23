Syracuse holds off Connecticut for eighth win, 31-24

Syracuse dominated the game on the scoresheet, but barely pulled it out on the scoreboard, escaping with a 31-24 win at the JMA Wireless Dome over Connecticut. Kyle McCord zipped the ball all over the field, throwing for 470 yards, the second-highest single-game total in school history for the Orange (8-3). That pass attack enabled SU to outgain the Huskies (7-4), 538 to 352.

McCord connected on 37-of-47 passes in the game, including touchdowns to Oronde Gadsden II and Trebor Pena, and also picked up a rushing touchdown. Gadsden (11 receptions for 103 yards), Darrell Gill Jr. (career highs of nine receptions and 177 yards), and Jackson Meeks (seven catches for 110 tards) were the primary recipients of McCord’s output.

The first snap was a tone-setter for the day, as McCord hit a streaking Gill for a 53-yard pass. On the second play, McCord connected with Gadsden for a 22-yard touchdown. Jackson Kennedy tacked on the extra point and Syracuse led, 7-0, just 50 seconds into the game.

The second Orange drive was almost as effective, but stopped by an offensive pass interference penalty that called back a touchdown, then a missed field goal by Kennedy. UConn took advantage of the break, eventually converting a 4th-and-1 into a breakaway 71-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7-7.

The SU offense picked up right where they left off, marching down the field and scoring once more, this time when McCord hit Pena for a 5-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Kennedy converted the extra point for a 14-7 Syracuse lead.

The Orange extended that lead late in the second quarter, cashing in a 14-play drive when LeQuint Allen broke into the end zone from a yard out 3:17 before halftime. Kennedy’s kick made it a 21-7 game. SU’s defense could not hold, however, permitting a Husky scoring drive that cut the hosts’ lead to 21-14.

Syracuse took over with 32 seconds on the clock and one time out in their pockets. McCord was able to complete six straight passes to get to the Connecticut 34 with two seconds remaining. Kennedy lined up for a 52-yard field goal, but his kick from the right hash stayed well outside the upright.

The second Orange drive after halftime was the first to net points for either side after the break. Kennedy extended the SU lead to 24-14 on a 23-yard field goal with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Connecticut struck back with a field goal, clipping the margin to seven with just :05 left in the quarter.

McCord responded to the threat by not just leading another scoring drive, but capping it off by plunging in from a yard out for the touchdown. Kennedy tacked on the conversion and the Syracuse lead stood at 31-17 with just over ten minutes to play.

The Orange defense held on the following drive, getting a fourth down stop to get the ball back with 6:10 remaining. The Huskies scored a touchdown on their next possession, though, drawing within 31-24 with 1:29 to play. SU was able to handle the onside kick and bleed out the clock.