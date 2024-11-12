Syracuse holds on for 74-72 home win over Colgate

Syracuse (2-0) led by as many as 13 points in the second half and gave up all of that lead, only to escape Colgate (1-2) in the final minute at the JMA Wireless Dome, 74-72. The Orange (2-0) got a bucket from Eddie Lampkin Jr. in the final minute, then held off three different possessions from the Raiders to pull out the win.

SU turned a three-point halftime advantage into that 13-point lead thanks to an 13-3 burst in under three minutes. Lampkin played a big part by starting things off with a backdoor pass for a Chris Bell and-one dunk, then adding a 3-pointer and a lay-up before a Donnie Freeman basket pushed the Orange lead to 49-36.

SU held the lead for a couple minutes, but a quintet of mostly reserves could not hold as the Raiders put together a 12-2 run to trim their deficit to 57-55 and force a timeout with 11:23 remaining. The hosts held on to their lead, but Colgate stayed right on their heels.

Twice, Syracuse was able to stretch the margin to a half dozen, but they could not shake the Raiders. The guests got five straight points to knot the score at 72 a side with just over a minute to play. Lampkin got a lay-in to nose the Orange out in front, then they got a defensive stop and Colgate fouled.

Jyare Davis missed the front end of a one-and-one. Once more, the Raiders missed a potential game-tying shot. Davis grabbed the board and was fouled, then missed the front end again. This time, Lucas Taylor grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled, only to also miss the front end.

Colgate secured the ball and moved upcourt, but they lost the ball out of bounds before they could get a shot to try to force overtime, giving SU the game.