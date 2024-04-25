In the last 10 years there have been eight players drafted to the NBA from Syracuse, in what could be considered a small drought for the historic program. Since 2014 only one of these players remains in the league today. As the playoffs kickoff for the 2024 season, two former Orange hold a spot on a postseason roster. Here are an update on all four alumni currently in the NBA.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Grant has become Syracuse's most successful current NBA player, averaging 21.0 points while grabbing 3.5 rebounds per game. Though his Portland went 21-61, Grant continues to shine, shooting a career best 40.2 percent from the perimeter. In two years Grant will have a player option when he will be making over $36 million before becomming an unrestricted free agent.

Buddy Boeheim, Detroit Pistons

After being waived by the Detroit Pistons after his rookie season, Boeheim spent a majority of his season with the Motor City Cruise, where he steadily improved his shot in the G League, shooting 43 percent from downtown while averaging 17 points. He was called back to the NBA after he signed a two-way contract with the Pistons in February. The Pistons had little to lose in a historically poor 14-68 season, but Boeheim did score 34 points this season, going 8 for 23 from 3, including a career-high 13 points in a game against the Pelicans in March.

Cole Swider, Miami Heat

After playing his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cole Swider started the 2023-24 season in Sioux Falls, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate. He made his NBA case there, scoring 37 points and adding 12 rebounds in a January win over the Salt Lake City Stars. Swider was eventually promoted back to the NBA after signing a two-way contract where he saw action in 18 games, averaging 2.3 ppg and 0.4 rpg on 39.5 percent shooting from the field. Swider earned a spot on Miami’s playoff roster going into their Round 1 series with the Boston Celtics, though he has yet to make an appearance.

Oshae Brissett, Boston Celtics

Oshae Brissett is currently in a two-year, $4.6 million deal with the Boston Celtics with a player option next season. Brissett has been in and out of Boston's rotation, and appeared in 55 games in a historically great season for the Celtics, who are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. In the 2023-24 season, Brissett averaged 3.7 ppg, shooting 44 percent from the field. Like Swider, he has yet to see action in the playoffs to this point.

