Syracuse in the NFL: Franklin continues dominant season

Tommy DeVito (Photo by Rich Barnes/USAToday)

Week 12 of the NFL season has come and gone, and it’s becoming evident which teams are contenders and which are not. It also means we now have a large enough sample to evaluate player performances. Here, we check in on six former Syracuse players to see how their seasons are shaping up.

Zaire Franklin is in his seventh NFL season and is thriving in his prime. Franklin emerged as a dominant linebacker during the 2022 season and has since been a force on defense. He currently leads the league in combined tackles with 123, 64 of which are solo. His teammate Nick Cross is the next closest player in combined tackles. Franklin also ranks fifth in solo tackles, just behind Zack Baun of the Eagles. So far, Franklin has also recorded an interception, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and five QB pressures. The Colts have maximized his impact, playing him on 100 percent of their defensive snaps this season. Notably, Franklin has been utilized in blitz packages more frequently than in past years, with 35 blitzes so far, setting a career high and putting him on pace for around 50 by season's end. Earlier this year, Franklin was ranked No. 100 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list, and in March, he signed a three-year extension worth $31.26 million, keeping him in Indianapolis through 2027. With the Colts sitting at 5-7, second in the AFC South behind the 7-5 Texans, their playoff hopes are still alive, but they’ll need Franklin to maintain his dominant form.

Andre Cisco has been a steady presence in Jacksonville’s secondary as he enters his fourth NFL season. Cisco is on track for his best statistical year yet, having recorded 51 total tackles, including 33 solo. Notable performances include an interception to go with seven tackles in a loss to the Bears, followed by another 7-tackle game in a win over the Colts. Currently in the final year of his four-year rookie deal, Cisco is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. With Jacksonville sitting at 2-9 and head coach Doug Pederson reportedly on the hot seat, the Jaguars face an uncertain future. But Cisco’s reliability and relatively affordable market value could make him a desirable safety for teams looking to bolster their secondary.

Matthew Bergeron, the highest draft pick of the players on this list, was selected by the Falcons with the sixth pick of the second round in the 2023 draft. Playing primarily at left guard, Bergeron has logged 95 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps this season, a slight decrease from his rookie year when he played 100 percent. Bergeron has allowed only two sacks this season and continues to impress as a young lineman. Scouts and executives see him as having top-5 guard potential due to his ability to open running lanes and assist in pass protection. His contributions are critical to the Falcons’ success, especially with the emergence of Bijan Robinson and the acquisition of Kirk Cousins. Bergeron is in the second year of his four-year rookie deal, and the Falcons are currently 6-5, leading the NFC South.

Garrett Williams has emerged as a promising young defensive back for the Cardinals. Drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft (72nd overall), Williams has started eight of the 10 games he’s played this season, showing marked improvement in his sophomore year. He has recorded 37 total tackles, including 29 solo, and has been on the field for 73 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps. Williams has allowed a 51.2 percent completion percentage (21 receptions on 41 targets for 173 yards), ranking 60th among cornerbacks in receptions allowed and 13th in yards allowed. While he’s given up two touchdowns, he has also recorded two interceptions and six pass deflections. The Cardinals, at 6-5, lead the NFC West, and Williams, now in the second year of his four-year rookie deal, remains a key piece of their defensive future.

Sean Tucker, undrafted in 2023, is in his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Competing in a crowded running back room with Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving, Tucker has struggled to find consistent playing time, logging just a 10% snap share compared to Irving’s 42 percent and White’s 48 percent. Despite this, Tucker had a breakout performance in Week 6 against the Saints. In that game, he rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries (9.7 YPC), scored a rushing touchdown, and added 56 receiving yards with another touchdown. His performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. But since then, his opportunities have been limited, with only four carries this past week against the Giants. Tucker is in the second year of his three-year contract and has time to carve out a more consistent role.

Tommy DeVito, in his second NFL season, gained fame last year as "Tommy Cutlets" after taking over the Giants’ offense following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. In six starts during his rookie campaign, DeVito went 3-3, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,101 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. This season, DeVito has seen limited action. In his only start, a 23-point loss to the Buccaneers, he completed 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and took four sacks. With Jones no longer on the roster, DeVito has the opportunity to prove himself as a potential long-term option under center for the Giants.