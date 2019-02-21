Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 17:32:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Syracuse issues statements over accident

Bsmkrmfcvk9xjsiri0hg
Buddy and Jim Boeheim
AP
Ryan Murray • CuseConfidential.com
Publisher

Last night the Syracuse Orange had a big win over Louisville, but it was what happened hours later that left a mark on the day. Syracuse Head Coach Jim Boeheim was coming home from a post game meal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}