Syracuse lands UCLA center transfer William Kyle III

Syracuse landed a commitment from UCLA center transfer William Kyle III, he announced Thursday evening on social media.
Kyle appeared in 32 games for the Bruins, but was in a limited reserve role after averaging just 2.9 ppg and 1.8 rpg in just 9.6 minutes.
Kyle spent his first two seasons at North Dakota State. In his sophomore season, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
He becomes the first transfer in the 2025 off-season for the Orange.
