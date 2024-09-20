Syracuse loses on walk-off field goal to Stanford, 26-24

Both teams committed plenty of mistakes, but Stanford withstood a late Syracuse rally and pulled out a 26-24 win on a walk-off field goal at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (2-1, 1-1 ACC) came back to grab their first lead of the night with 3:13 to play, but the Cardinal (2-1, 1-0) responded with a drive that ate up 54 yards and every second in winning their first ever ACC game.

Stanford jumped out to a 10-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter as the SU offense could not get out of the gate. On the Cardinal drive following the second Cardinal score, Devin Grant flipped the field with a spectacular diving interception to set up Syracuse at the guests’ 23. The Orange got a first down, but could advance no further and settled for a 30-yard field goal from Brady Denaburg to draw within 10-3

Stanford matched that field goal with under two minutes to go in the opening half to retake a double-figure lead, but Syracuse finally got things moving in response. Kyle McCord was sacked for the fourth time of the half on the first Orange play, but he responded with a pair of completions, the second turning into a 67-yard touchdown pass to Umari Hatcher after a Cardinal cornerback fell. Denaburg’s conversion made it a 13-10 game with 28 seconds left in the half.

Neither team was able to make much happen on the offensive side in the third quarter, so Stanford’s defense took the initiative, intercepting a McCord pass and returning it for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead.