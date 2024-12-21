Syracuse loses to Maryland as they plod toward ACC play

Syracuse was manhandled by Maryland on Saturday in the Gotham Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY, 87-60. The score is a little deceptive, as the Terrapins (10-2) led the Orange (5-6) by at least 24 points throughout the second half, including by as many as 38.

Syracuse turned in a ghastly first half, looking like they were already on their holiday break. The Orange shot 27.6 percent from the field and finished with more turnovers (12) than field goals (eight). Maryland turned those miscues into 18 points, nearly making up their entire 26-point halftime lead.

All told, SU shot just over 43 percent in the game, but puffed up that stat by making eight straight shots well after the contest was out of hand in the second half. The Orange were undone by 21 turnovers in the game as five players had at least three miscues. The Terps converted those mistakes into 25 points in the game.

Maryland jumped out with the first five points of the game, then followed a pair of Syracuse scores with seven more markers for a 12-4 lead a little under seven minutes into the action. The Orange were their own worst enemy in that span, setting an ominous trend by turning the ball over six times in the first 5:30 of play.

The Terrapins pushed the lead to double figures just before the midpoint of the opening half and used a 7-2 burst to stretch their lead to 23-11 and force an Orange timeout. The break did not help, as Maryland tacked on a 3 to push the lead to 15.