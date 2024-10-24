Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget

in other news
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools.
Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets Syracuse visit date
Elite 2025 prospect Javion Hilson is visiting Syracuse.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/21/24
Four prospects sound off on their Syracuse offers.
2028 ATH Tysir Young says Syracuse offer was 'a nice surprise'
2028 ATH Tysir Young holds an offer from Syracuse, his third.
2025 WR Brody Deiter 'loves' Syracuse offer
2025 WR Brody Deiter received a PWO offer from Syracuse last week.
Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter without being run over by a truck, but #19 Pittsburgh sufficed, annihilating the Orange (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Thursday night, 41-13. The Panthers (7-0, 3-0) had a game plan centered on confusing SU’s offensive line and harassing quarterback Kyle McCord to no end. It worked like a charm, forcing five interceptions and returning three of them for scores
The offensive line’s problems were not limited to the pass game, as Syracuse mustered a feeble 52 yards on 25 rushing plays.
Kyle McCord came into the game with six interceptions in six games and promptly threw picks on each of the first three Syracuse possessions. The first and last were returned for touchdowns and the middle one set up a Pitt field goal. All told, the Panthers had a 17-0 lead with 6:23 left in the opening quarter.
The Orange converted one fourth down, but not a second, on their next possession. Pitt took over and marched down for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead with 12:30 left in the second.
The SU defense forced a punt to get the ball back late in the first half, but McCord was under pressure again on the first play and his screen pass was deflected, picked off, and returned for the third Panther defensive touchdown of the half. The game went to the break with Pitt on top, 31-0.
Syracuse opened the second half with the ball and finally broke through for a score, but the 18-play, 93-yard drive capped by a McCord touchdown sneak ate up over nine-and-a-half minutes. In fitting fashion, the two-point conversion attempt was batted down by one of three Panther defenders who were almost immediately in the backfield.
McCord threw his fifth interception late in the third quarter and the hosts turned it into another touchdown on the first play of the fourth, pushing their lead to 38-6 and effectively ending the game.
The Orange did add a touchdown in the fourth quarter when Dan Villari took a direct snap and pushed his way into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. To cap the evening’s struggles, Jayden Oh missed a 48-yard field goal try.
McCord did end the game with his seventh 300-yard passing effort, setting a single-season record for the Orange. It took 64 pass attempts, completing 35 of them for 327 yards. LeQuint Allen led the team with six receptions while Emanuel Ross was one of three receivers with five grabs, converting them into a team-high 78 yards.
Marlowe Wax Jr. marked his return to the lineup with a sack and Josh Kubala added his first career sack, as well. Justin Barron led the defense with seven tackles, two for loss, and Duce Chestnut had a pair of pass breakups.
