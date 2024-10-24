Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget

Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter without being run over by a truck, but #19 Pittsburgh sufficed, annihilating the Orange (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Thursday night, 41-13. The Panthers (7-0, 3-0) had a game plan centered on confusing SU’s offensive line and harassing quarterback Kyle McCord to no end. It worked like a charm, forcing five interceptions and returning three of them for scores

The offensive line’s problems were not limited to the pass game, as Syracuse mustered a feeble 52 yards on 25 rushing plays.

Kyle McCord came into the game with six interceptions in six games and promptly threw picks on each of the first three Syracuse possessions. The first and last were returned for touchdowns and the middle one set up a Pitt field goal. All told, the Panthers had a 17-0 lead with 6:23 left in the opening quarter.

The Orange converted one fourth down, but not a second, on their next possession. Pitt took over and marched down for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead with 12:30 left in the second.

The SU defense forced a punt to get the ball back late in the first half, but McCord was under pressure again on the first play and his screen pass was deflected, picked off, and returned for the third Panther defensive touchdown of the half. The game went to the break with Pitt on top, 31-0.