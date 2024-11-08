Syracuse Orange v. Boston College Eagles Prediction & Preview (11/9/24)

Bill O'Brien

After clinching bowl eligibility last week, Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) goes on the road again to take on longtime rival Boston College (4-4, 1-3). Opponent: Boston College Eagles Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m. Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: The CW

PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 5-3)

Thomas Castellanos is expected to return from injury Saturday when Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 ACC) travels to Boston College (4-4, 1-3). The return of the Eagles’ dual-threat starting quarterback makes this a more daunting trip for the Orange, as they have had troubles with running quarterbacks this season. SU has allowed five opposing signalcallers to run for at least 40 yards in a game this season. Those five teams are among the six that have each scored at least 22 points against Syracuse. While Castellanos’ return should help (he threw for 165 yards and a touchdown while adding 87 yards and another score on the ground last year against the Orange), he comes back with Boston College needing to pull the brakes on a three-game skid, all in conference play. The Orange, meanwhile, bounced back from their first conference loss to Pitt two weeks ago and a slow start against Virginia Tech last Saturday to pull out an overtime win.

With their pass-heavy attack, SU has to highlight a couple Eagles on the defensive side of the ball in their game plan, most notably Donovan Ezeiraku, who has nine of the team’s 13 sacks on the season. Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have a pair of interceptions, leading nine players who have contributed to Boston College’s team total of 11. Quarterback Kyle McCord will need to be sharp to keep the Syracuse offense moving the chains and his offensive line mates will need to keep him upright. McCord was dropped four times by Pitt, so the line must do their part to give him time to keep the Orange in positive down-and-distance and convert third downs. With or without Castellanos, the BC offense has been pretty average nationally and their defense plays at a similar level. Led by McCord and a diverse group of skill players, the Syracuse passing attack appears to be the best unit that will be on the field in the game. Saturday looks to be a breezy day, but the efficient Orange offense should be able to move the ball enough to claim a victory as the team looks to improve their eventual bowl destination with a 31-23 win.