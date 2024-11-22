Syracuse Orange v. Connecticut Huskies Prediction & Preview (11/23/24)

Jim Mora (Photo by USA Today)

The Syracuse Orange (7-3, 4-3 ACC) host the UConn Huskies (7-3) for the last non-conference game of the regular season. The Orange are 6-6 against the Huskies all-time but won 48-14 when the two schools last met in 2022. Syracuse looks to clinch their first 8-plus win season since 2018. Opponent: Connecticut Huskies Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 23, 12 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ACC Network

PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 5-5)

Syracuse looked impressive playing across the country last Saturday against California. The Orange gained 471 yards against the ACC’s best defense, while the defense created two turnovers to propel SU to its seventh win. Meanwhile, the Huskies have played three games against Power 4 schools, including two ACC teams. They lost to Duke (26-21) and Wake Forest (23-20) in two competitive games. In the Huskies’ most recent game, they defeated UAB (2-8, 1-5 AAC), 31-23, but trailed 23-10 in the fourth quarter. The Huskies’ greatest strength is their run game. They are tied for 21st in the nation for rushing yards per game with just above 200. UConn features three running backs with over 90 carries on the year and projected starting quarterback Nick Evers has 78 carries. Syracuse is 15th in the ACC for rushing defense, playing into UConn's strengths.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell, who averaged 18.6 yards per catch and has four touchdowns, leads UConn through the air. Defensive back Malik Dixon-Williams is worth noting for the Huskies as he leads the team with three interceptions and is third on the team in tackles. On offense, SU will look to press its advantage in the passing game. Syracuse comes in ranked third in the nation for passing yards per game, while UConn has the 46th best passing defense in the country. But a closer look reveals that UConn has allowed 800 yards to their two ACC opponents who both rank bottom half of the conference offensively. With this game against a lesser team sandwiched between a road win against Cal and a high stakes matchup against No. 11 Miami, this has the feeling of a potential trap game. After a slow start and a close game headed to halftime, I expect the offense to start humming the second half and to score plenty of points leading the Orange to win number eight on the year. After a shaky start, Syracuse will cruise to a 38-21 victory.