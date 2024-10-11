Syracuse Orange v. NC State Wolfpack Prediction & Preview (10/12)

Syracuse (4-1, 1-1 ACC) continues its three game October road trip with a meeting against conference rival North Carolina State (3-3, 0-2) Saturday night, the Orange playing their first outdoor game of the season.

Winning on the road in ACC play is something that Syracuse has historically struggled mightily under previous head coaches Scott Shafer and Dino Babers, sporting a miserable 10-35 mark in eleven conference seasons.

Now, it's Fran Brown's turn at bat in road conference matchups starting Saturday evening, coming off a gutsy OT win in his first true road game as head coach last week at UNLV. If there's anything we've already learned only five games into Coach Fran's rookie season, SU will be ready to play four quarters of football, especially the moments when the game might be on the line.

If you squinted during the fourth quarter of NC State's 34-30 loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne looked a lot like the Orange's LeQuint Allen running and catching the football with success and late game touchdowns to defeat State, just as Allen did the night before including the game-winning run in OT against the Rebels.

SU will be looking for a similar performance from Allen against the Wolfpack to counter its prolific passing offense guided by Kyle McCord.