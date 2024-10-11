Syracuse Orange v. NC State Wolfpack Prediction & Preview (10/12)

in other news
7 recruits react to Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
We spoke with seven Syracuse recruits after they beat UNLV to get their take on the win.
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson discusses 'amazing' Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson reacts to getting his first offer from Syracuse.
2028 WR Emiere Lemons 'excited' for Syracuse offer
2028 WR Emiere Lemons reacts to his Syracuse offer.
Northeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall
QBs from the Northeast have played their way onto the recruiting radar this season.
4 takeaways from Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
Syracuse won on the road against a top 25 team on Friday evening.
in other news
7 recruits react to Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
We spoke with seven Syracuse recruits after they beat UNLV to get their take on the win.
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson discusses 'amazing' Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson reacts to getting his first offer from Syracuse.
2028 WR Emiere Lemons 'excited' for Syracuse offer
2028 WR Emiere Lemons reacts to his Syracuse offer.
Syracuse (4-1, 1-1 ACC) continues its three game October road trip with a meeting against conference rival North Carolina State (3-3, 0-2) Saturday night, the Orange playing their first outdoor game of the season.
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:00 p.m.
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: ACC Network
PREDICTION (The Juice's Season Record: 2-3)
Winning on the road in ACC play is something that Syracuse has historically struggled mightily under previous head coaches Scott Shafer and Dino Babers, sporting a miserable 10-35 mark in eleven conference seasons.
Now, it's Fran Brown's turn at bat in road conference matchups starting Saturday evening, coming off a gutsy OT win in his first true road game as head coach last week at UNLV. If there's anything we've already learned only five games into Coach Fran's rookie season, SU will be ready to play four quarters of football, especially the moments when the game might be on the line.
If you squinted during the fourth quarter of NC State's 34-30 loss to Wake Forest last Saturday, Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne looked a lot like the Orange's LeQuint Allen running and catching the football with success and late game touchdowns to defeat State, just as Allen did the night before including the game-winning run in OT against the Rebels.
SU will be looking for a similar performance from Allen against the Wolfpack to counter its prolific passing offense guided by Kyle McCord.
The Orange are ranked second in the nation in average yardage (369 per game), along with scoring 36 points per game, against a 'Pack defense that has given up an average of 26 points to opponents in its 3-3 start.
With State's starting quarterback Grayson McCall sidelined indefinitely after being knocked out early in the Wake Forest game, backup CJ Bailey will be the focus of the 'Cuse defense. He passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns, but threw a costly interception on the final drive against Wake to seal the close loss.
Syracuse won its first ACC road game at NC State under Shafer in 2013, but has lost all four of the subsequent games in Raleigh at the usually raucous Carter-Finley Stadium. This year we see the different vibe of Brown's handprints on a team that believes in itself during good and bad in-game moments, and just so happens to have an offense that can light up with points. In another game with a fun fourth quarter Syracuse outlasts NC State 38-31.
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.