Syracuse Orange v. Stanford Cardinal Prediction & Preview (9/20)

While Stanford is averaging an impressive 34 points per game in their two outings this season, a slightly deeper look into the numbers suggests things are not as great as they seem on the surface. The Cardinal rank 97th in Division I, averaging 5.36 yards per play, and posted 3.92 yards per play against their lone Power 4 opponent, TCU.

Syracuse, meanwhile, stands 35th in offense nationally at 6.72 yards per play. While both Orange games have been against D-I foes, there was little difference in their productivity against Ohio and fellow ACC team Georgia Tech. SU put up 6.86 yards per play on the Bobcats and averaged 6.60 yards per snap against the Yellow Jackets.

A second area where Stanford struggled against TCU was defending the pass. The Horned Frogs’ Josh Hoover completed 28-of-42 of passes for 353 yards and a pair of scores in their win over the Cardinal, connecting with three different wide receivers at least six times each, totaling 23 completions, 331 yards, and both scores.