Syracuse Orange v. Virginia Tech Hokies Prediction & Preview (11/2/24)

After a 35 day absence, Syracuse (5-2, 2-2 ACC) returns to the Dome for Homecoming Weekend taking on longtime foe Virginia Tech (5-3, 3-1). The Hokies are making their first appearance in central New York since 2016.

This time there is no "Holy Cross" on the schedule.

After Syracuse dropped its first game under Fran Brown on Sept. 20, stunned 26-24 by a late Stanford touchdown pass, the remedy to getting back to winning was playing FCS opponent Holy Cross eight days later and romping over the Crusaders 42-14.

Following last Thursday's eventual one-sided 41-13 defeat to Pittsburgh for the second defeat under Brown, the obstacle in the way of a quick remedy nine days later is not an FCS foe, but rather a Virginia Tech team riding a three-game winning streak against ACC NCAAF opponents.

The Hokies are playing tough defense (giving up just 11 ppg in that stretch), putting up enough offense (34 ppg), and displaying the program's usual above average special teams play.

VT quarterback Kyron Drones has been inconsistent through eight games, but is a dual-threat who will test the Orange defense, and he's expected to have leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten (second in the ACC at 119 ypg) in the backfield despite Tuten suffering an injury last week against Georgia Tech.

The talented Tech defensive front, led by edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland who's second in the nation in sacks (11), will no doubt provide a stiff test for the recently under fire Orange offensive line.