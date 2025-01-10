Syracuse QB Kyle McCord declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is declaring for the NFL Draft, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
McCord had filed a waiver with the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility, but will now withdraw it and turn professional.
McCord spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to the Orange. He set program single-season records with 4,779 yards (leading the nation, and also setting an ACC single-season record) to go with 34 touchdowns.
Syracuse went 10-3 in McCord's lone year with the Orange, and defeated Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, 52-35. McCord threw for 453 yards in the game and five TDs.
McCord had played five games as a freshman at OSU, and the NCAA requires a player have four games or less to preserve a redshirt. McCord's waiver challenged that rule.
