Syracuse receives commitment from transfer OL Naquil Betrand

Syracuse received a commitment from Alabama redshirt freshman offensive lineman Naquil Betrand, he announced on social media.

Betrand started his career at Texas A&M and transferred to Alabama for his second year. He had been recruited to Texas A&M by Syracuse's current defensive coordinator, Elijah Moore.

Betrand was a three-star prospect in the 2023 cycle, and held offers from over 20 schools, including Syracuse. The Orange was under consideration after he put his name in the portal in 2023 before he landed with the Crimson Tide.

Betrand is the first transfer Syracuse has received in the current cycle.