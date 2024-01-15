Syracuse head coach Fran Brown and his staff continue to make headway in reshaping its 2024 class, while also looking forward to the next recruiting cycle. Here's a recap of what's happened in the last week.

Advertisement

2024 ATH Ibn McDaniels committed to Syracuse on Saturday evening during his official visit. McDaniels, a late emerging prospect from Elizabeth (NJ) High, cited SU's culture as the top reason he decided to pull the trigger. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH IBN MCDANIELS

Earlier in the week, Tyler (TX) Junior College defensive lineman Michael Nwokocha committed to Syracuse. Nwokocha appeared in 10 games in the past two seasons for the Apaches, logging 32 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 5 TFLs during that time. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL COMMITMENT STORY ON NWOKOCHA

2025 four-star defensive lineman Sharlandiin Strange announced a top 5 on Thursday afternoon, and Syracuse made the cut. The other four schools are Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers and USC. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL STORY ON STRANGE'S TOP 5

2025 wide receiver Michael Thomas III will visit Syracuse on the weekend of Jan. 20, he tells The Juice Online. Thomas, led his Donovan Catholic (NJ) team to a 9-3 record on the season, finishing with 458 receiving yards and five TDs through the air. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL THOMAS III

2025 defensive back Deshawn Stewart will get a closer look at Central New York on Jan. 20 when he heads up to Syracuse for a visit. "I think coach Fran and the new staff are going to turn around Syracuse," Stewart said to The Juice Online. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DESHAWN STEWART

2025 wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. he picked up his first offer from Florida A&M in Sept. 2022, and since then, the St. Augustine (FL) High product has added more than a dozen offers since then. His most recent offer came from Syracuse, with wide receivers coach Ross Douglas as the lead recruiter. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CARL JENKINS JR.