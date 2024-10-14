Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/14/24
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse has been active on the recruiting front in the past few weeks, offering top prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes.

We spoke with 5 of them for their thoughts on their Orange offers.

""I think they're a great program. They got some great coaches."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAQUAN GIBSON

"I love the school. It’s in a great location and I have family near the school."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RYDER BARNES

"I think the Cuse offer is special. That was the first college I ever went on a recruiting visit."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SA'NIR BROOKS


"I think the school is a very good program on the come up."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CALEB BEY JR.

"The Syracuse program seems like a very good program and organized."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAVARI NASH

----

