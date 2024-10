Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/14/24

Syracuse has been active on the recruiting front in the past few weeks, offering top prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes. We spoke with 5 of them for their thoughts on their Orange offers.

""I think they're a great program. They got some great coaches." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAQUAN GIBSON

"I love the school. It’s in a great location and I have family near the school." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RYDER BARNES

"I think the Cuse offer is special. That was the first college I ever went on a recruiting visit." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SA'NIR BROOKS



"I think the school is a very good program on the come up." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CALEB BEY JR.

"The Syracuse program seems like a very good program and organized." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAVARI NASH