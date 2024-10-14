Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/14/24

Syracuse has been active on the recruiting front in the past few weeks, offering top prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes.
We spoke with 5 of them for their thoughts on their Orange offers.
""I think they're a great program. They got some great coaches."
"I love the school. It’s in a great location and I have family near the school."
"I think the Cuse offer is special. That was the first college I ever went on a recruiting visit."
READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SA'NIR BROOKS
"I think the school is a very good program on the come up."
"The Syracuse program seems like a very good program and organized."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S