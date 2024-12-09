Published Dec 9, 2024
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 12/9/24
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
While Syracuse was wrapping up its 2024 regular season, it was offering top prospects around the eastern seaboard.

We spoke with four of them for their thoughts on the Orange.

"I loved the offer and really appreciate how they seen my talent before anyone else did."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TAHMERE BROWN

"It is awesome to get an offer from Syracuse. They are on the way up."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BROGAN MCNAB

"It’s special. I love what the coaching staff is doing with the program."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRANDON WAY JR.

"It’s really a dream come true."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANTHONY LUCAS

