Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 12/9/24

While Syracuse was wrapping up its 2024 regular season, it was offering top prospects around the eastern seaboard.
We spoke with four of them for their thoughts on the Orange.
"I loved the offer and really appreciate how they seen my talent before anyone else did."
"It is awesome to get an offer from Syracuse. They are on the way up."
"It’s special. I love what the coaching staff is doing with the program."
"It’s really a dream come true."
