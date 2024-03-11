Syracuse continues to recruit elite players in the 2025 and 2026 class, and several of them have locked in spring practice and official visits in the past week. Here's a look at some of the more recent ones in this week's recruiting roundup.

2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray is one of the elite prospects in the 2026 class. He will get a closer look at Central New York when he visits for spring practice on April 2 he tells The Juice Online. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DARIUS GRAY

2025 wide receiver Qeanu Johnson from Hamden (CT) Hall has set two Syracuse visit dates. He will be at Syracuse's spring practice on April 5 and then will take an official visit the weekend of June 16. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH QEANU JOHNSON

Antwan Raymond holds well over a dozen offers, and his impressive sheet includes Pitt, Minnesota, Auburn, Maryland, Rutgers, South Carolina, Iowa, Syracuse, TAMU and Indiana. He will visit Syracuse on March 23. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANTWAN RAYMOND



2025 quarterback JT Kitna is rated three stars by Rivals, and holds offers from Houston, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia among others. He has set an April 6 visit date to Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JT KITNA

Elite 2025 DB Dawayne Galloway is a four-star recruit out of Ohio and has locked in a June 14 official visit date. His offer sheet of over two dozen schools includes, Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma and Georgia. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAWAYNE GALLOWAY

Kentrell Rinehart, a Rivals three-star athlete, holds offers from Kentucky, Maryland, South Florida, Marshall, Campbell, Central Michigan, Purdue, Western Michigan, and Miami (OH), among others. He has also set a June 14 OV. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KENTRELL RINEHART

Jeramine Minnis is a 2025 linebacker from Dematha Catholic in Maryland. He holds offers from Maryland, Indiana, Boston College, Indiana and Pitt, among others. Minnis has locked in a visit for April 6. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JERMAINE MINNIS



Bryan Auguste is closing in on 20 offers, with the majority of them coming after the turn of the new year. Some of the high-major schools to have recruited him include Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, Boston College, Kentucky, and Louisville. He has set a visit to Syracuse on March 23, he tells The Juice Online. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRYAN AUGUSTE