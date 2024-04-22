Syracuse held its annual Spring Game on Saturday in front of a record crowd of more than 15,000 people. Several top prospects were on campus to watch and spoke about their visits with The Juice Online.

Advertisement

"The culture Coach Fran is bringing, it’s a family up here." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH D'ANTAE SHEFFEY

"The type of players and recruits that are in the building catch my attention." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANDRE CLARKE JR.

"I had a great time and there was tons of big plays from the offense and QBs." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GAVIN MARSHALEK

"Truly enjoyed it. By far one of the best colleges I’ve visited yet." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH NAEEM MILLS JR.

"Getting to see the game in the Dome was great and then meeting with the coaches after went well." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH FILARDI