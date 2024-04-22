Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 4/22/24
Syracuse held its annual Spring Game on Saturday in front of a record crowd of more than 15,000 people.
Several top prospects were on campus to watch and spoke about their visits with The Juice Online.
"The culture Coach Fran is bringing, it’s a family up here."
"The type of players and recruits that are in the building catch my attention."
"I had a great time and there was tons of big plays from the offense and QBs."
"Truly enjoyed it. By far one of the best colleges I’ve visited yet."
"Getting to see the game in the Dome was great and then meeting with the coaches after went well."
