Syracuse hosted several prospects they offered, while some others locked in official visits later this year. Here's the latest in this week's recruiting roundup.

Advertisement

2025 offensive lineman Jaden Wilkerson picked up a Syracuse offer earlier in April, and will take an official visit to Central New York from June 7-9. Wilkerson is a three-star prospect out of Orlando (FL) Edgewater, and holds over a dozen offers, including UCF, Liberty, Miami and Tulane. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JADEN WILKERSON

2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges received an offer from Syracuse earlier in the spring, and got a closer look at Central New York when he was on campus for its annual Spring Game. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAVID GABRIEL GEORGES

The Clearwater (FL) High athlete has added offers in recent months from Syracuse, FAU, Auburn, East Carolina and Rutgers, among others, and recently, the Rivals three-star was on SU's campus for a visit. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GABRIEL OSENDA

The Baltimore (MD) Milford defensive back already holds over a dozen offers, including Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Boston College and James Madison. His most recent comes from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAMON FERGUSON

Zion Smith is a rapidly emerging prospect from Maryland. The Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha offensive lineman picked up his first offer from last week from Temple, and shortly after, added his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZION SMITH