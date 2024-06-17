As we head into the third week of June, there's plenty of activity from the Syracuse recruiting world to discuss. Here are five prospects who earned offers recently from the Orange.

2025 ATH Lucas Martin got a closer look at Syracuse earlier in the month at Elite Camp, and earned his first offer from the Orange. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH LUCAS MARTIN

2028 ATH Tahj Gray is starting to see his recruitment take off. In May, he received his first offer from Boston College, and earlier in June, received his second offer from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TAHJ GRAY

Syracuse hosted one of 2027's top quarterbacks on campus for Elite Camp last week in Jupiter (FL) Christian's Champ Smith. He already holds half a dozen offers heading into his sophomore year, including Maryland, Ole' Miss, Western Kentucky, Charlotte and Western Michigan. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHAMP SMITH

2025 ATH Davien Kerr, who is a wide receiver and defensive back at Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More, came away not only with defensive MVP from SU's Elite Camp, but also received his first Power 4 offer. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAVIEN KERR

2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes grew up less than a two hour drive from the JMA Wireless Dome, and got to experience it as a player for the first time at Syracuse's Elite Camp earlier in June. He ended up earning his first offer. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZAHMAR TOOKES