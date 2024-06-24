As Syracuse enters the dead period, it's been offering several top prospects who have impressed at its Elite Camps. We spoke with five of those recruits below to get their thoughts on their offers.

Advertisement

2028 Naples (FL) First Baptist QB Brady Quinn received his first offer from Ole' Miss in March, and when he came up to Central New York to compete at Syracuse's Elite Camp earlier in June, he earned another. "I was very excited to get an offer from Syracuse because the environment there is insane," he said. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRADY QUINN

2026 Westwood (NJ) Regional ATH Steve Klein was awarded Defensive MVP after its June 13 camp and two days later, received an offer from the Orange. "I was very ecstatic and excited," Klein said. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH STEVE KLEIN

Last week, Syracuse offered Jack Wills, one of the top long snappers in the 2025 class The offer was extended by special teams coordinator James Vollono. "The offer is a blessing for sure," Wills said. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JACK WILLS

A week after he attended Syracuse's Elite Camp, 2029 quarterback Walker Snee picked up his first collegiate offer from the Orange. Snee's grandfather, Tom Coughlin, is an SU/NFL legend. "It's a great program with a great history," Snee said. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH WALKER SNEE

2028 ATH TJ Williamson got his first look at Syracuse when he came up for Elite Camp, and walked away with his first Power 5 offer. "Syracuse was really nice," Williamson said. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TJ WILLIAMSON