Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

As Syracuse comes out of its bye week, we chatted with four recruits to get their thoughts on SU's 2-0 start to the season.

"Everyone there was saying how coach Fran was going to make the program bigger than it’s ever been."

"I can tell they're a team that's feeds off big plays and energy which is a big reason I can see myself playing there.

"For me I’ve been love the program before but it was amazing to see the guys catch a dub while I was there."

"I really like Syracuse and I think coach Fran is moving the program in a great path."

