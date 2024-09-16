Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 9/16/24

As Syracuse comes out of its bye week, we chatted with four recruits to get their thoughts on SU's 2-0 start to the season.
"Everyone there was saying how coach Fran was going to make the program bigger than it’s ever been."
"I can tell they're a team that's feeds off big plays and energy which is a big reason I can see myself playing there.
READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AUSTIN BAILEY
"For me I’ve been love the program before but it was amazing to see the guys catch a dub while I was there."
READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH QUARDELL RICHARDS
"I really like Syracuse and I think coach Fran is moving the program in a great path."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.