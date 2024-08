"It has always been a dream to take my talents to the next level at a school close to home and Syracuse is the perfect fit regarding that."

"Me getting an offer from Syracuse was great feeling. Always wanted an offer from Syracuse."

"I’m very blessed to have an offer. I think it’s a great opportunity."

"Coach Fran Brown is a great coach with experience. The program is in good hands."

"It’s a great feeling to get offered to play football at a Division 1 school."

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.