Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Dec. 30, 2024

Syracuse wrapped up its season with a 52-35 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, and offered several top prospects ahead of the dead period.
Here's what four of them had to say about their offers.
"The Syracuse football program is great. They had a successful season in a hard conference and beat some legit teams."
"I’m honestly very proud of myself and just thankful for this offer."
READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALIJAH JONES
"I love it. I’m happy they are interested in me."
"I’m thankful that they offered me to their program."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.