Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Dec. 30, 2024

Syracuse wrapped up its season with a 52-35 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, and offered several top prospects ahead of the dead period. Here's what four of them had to say about their offers.

Advertisement

"The Syracuse football program is great. They had a successful season in a hard conference and beat some legit teams." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DEREK GARCIA

"I’m honestly very proud of myself and just thankful for this offer." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALIJAH JONES



"I love it. I’m happy they are interested in me." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JALEN FLOWERS

"I’m thankful that they offered me to their program." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TAIHJ MOORE