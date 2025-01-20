Published Jan 20, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jan. 20, 2025
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse coaches are fanned out throughout the country offering top prospects.

We caught up with five of them for their thoughts on their SU offers in this week's Syracuse recruiting roundup.

"This was my first Division 1 offer, so I’m very excited to get my recruitment process moving even further."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SIMAJ HILL

"When I first heard about the offer, it felt so surreal."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KHALEN REESE

"This offer is very appreciated. I’ve been watching Syracuse and I like what they are doing."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TASHEEM BUTLER

"Syracuse stands high in my recruitment."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH NYQUAN GILBERT

"Syracuse University is one that I really wanted because of how close it is to home."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAMYAN THEODORE

