Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: July 22, 2024

Andrew Barth • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
@Adamsilverjr
Andrew Barth is an analyst for The Juice Online on the Rivals Network. Andrew has previously written for SportsNet New York (SNY). He is a University of Pittsburgh and University of Georgia graduate.

Nearly a dozen Syracuse recruits attended the 2Tenths Top 150 Camp in Pittsburgh last weekend. Here's what five of them had to say about the Orange.


Advertisement

"It's a pretty good program. They're recruiting young kids, and that's good us because colleges aren't looking for younger kids. They're looking for older kids, so I like that."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KHALIL TAYLOR

"I think Coach Fran's been really good for them. I can't wait to see them play in the fall."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH LARRY MOON

"The Syracuse program is amazing. I've been there a lot. Visited a lot. I love it there."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH KAHDEN DAVIS

"I love Syracuse. It's a great program. It's a great place to be."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AUSAR HEARD

"I feel like the Syracuse program is good. Their coaches are straight forward."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CHRYS BLACK JR.

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement