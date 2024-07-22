Nearly a dozen Syracuse recruits attended the 2Tenths Top 150 Camp in Pittsburgh last weekend. Here's what five of them had to say about the Orange.

"It's a pretty good program. They're recruiting young kids, and that's good us because colleges aren't looking for younger kids. They're looking for older kids, so I like that."

"I think Coach Fran's been really good for them. I can't wait to see them play in the fall."

"The Syracuse program is amazing. I've been there a lot. Visited a lot. I love it there."

"I love Syracuse. It's a great program. It's a great place to be."

"I feel like the Syracuse program is good. Their coaches are straight forward."

