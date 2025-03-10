Published Mar 10, 2025
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: March 10, 2025
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
As spring practice gets underway, we spoke with four recruits about their thoughts on their recent Syracuse offers in our weekly roundup.

"I feel excited about the connection Syracuse and I have built."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RJ CRUZ III

"Coach Cap (Tommy Caporale), he’s really cool and really good to get along with."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAMAR THOMPSON

"I was very excited about my Syracuse offer and am still happy about it."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ELIJAH HICKMAN

"I was so excited to get the Syracuse offer."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GIOVANNI JOSEPH

