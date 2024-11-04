Syracuse shows growing pains, but escapes against Le Moyne

It took almost all 40 minutes to secure it, but Syracuse escaped with a victory in their season opener at the JMA Wireless Dome, edging cross-town foe Le Moyne, 86-82. The Orange trailed by as many as nine points in the first half and eight after halftime, but rallied to take the lead and held off a Dolphin comeback to claim the win.

SU survived a poor perimeter shooting night, as they shot 4-for-22 from long range, by making a lot of hay inside the arc in the second half. Syracuse made 17-of-24 (70.8 percent) of their two-point field goals after the break to key their rally. The Orange also put forth a strong rebounding effort, as they finished with a 46-32 advantage on the strength of snaring 20 offensive rebounds as every frontcourt player to see action pulled down at least three.

Le Moyne scored first and kept their lead through the opening minutes, using an 11-4 run to grab a 17-8 lead less than eight minutes into the season. The Orange turned things around with a 13-4 run of their own started by Petar Majstorovic and Jyare Davis, as each netted a three-point play. The burst knotted the game at 21 a side headed into the under-8 media break.

SU went in front by a single point three times, but the Dolphins responded each time, including with a 9-2 run that helped propel them to a 41-36 halftime advantage. Le Moyne continued playing well when the action resumed, stretching their lead to 48-40.