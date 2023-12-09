Advertisement
Syracuse to hire Ross Douglas as wide receivers coach

New England Patriots defensive coach Ross Douglas is shown prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are one of the NFL’s most successful franchises, winning six Super Bowls. But they, like many NFL teams, have a less than impressive record when it comes to hiring minority assistant coaches. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Syracuse will hire New England Patriots assistant Ross Douglas to be its wide receivers coach, a source tells The Juice Online.

The story was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, who added Douglas is expected to have a 'significant' role in the offense.

He has been with the Patriots for the last three seasons, most recently serving as the WR coach.

Prior to joining the pro ranks, he had a stint with Richmond as the cornerbacks coach and spent three years with Rutgers from 2018-20.

New head coach Fran Brown has also added defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, defensive line coach Nick Williams, and is reportedly hiring offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

