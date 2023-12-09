Syracuse will hire New England Patriots assistant Ross Douglas to be its wide receivers coach, a source tells The Juice Online.

The story was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, who added Douglas is expected to have a 'significant' role in the offense.

He has been with the Patriots for the last three seasons, most recently serving as the WR coach.

Prior to joining the pro ranks, he had a stint with Richmond as the cornerbacks coach and spent three years with Rutgers from 2018-20.

New head coach Fran Brown has also added defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, defensive line coach Nick Williams, and is reportedly hiring offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.